LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memorial Day weekend is expected to be big for travelers across the U.S.
AAA expects this Memorial Day weekend to the third busiest for travel since 2000. During the demand to hit the road this weekend, police said there is a list of things to remember.
"Don't drink and drive," said John Sanders with St. Matthews Police Department.
Police said travelers should fasten their seat belts, stay off cell phones and abide by the speed limit.
"Speed is probably one of the biggest contributors to accidents that we have in the state," Sanders said.
AAA predicts about half a million Kentuckians will travel this weekend.
Around the country, more than 42 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home.
"It's going to be crowded, it's going to be busy," said Lynda Lambert, AAA East Central spokesperson. "So you want to play your route and also if you have the opportunity to get your car checked by a trusted repair facility before you head out."
Lambert said AAA expects to rescue 480,000 people by the side of the road this weekend, primarily from flat tires, lockouts and dead batteries.
As interstates become more congested, truck drivers like Troy Jackson are concerned about safety on the road.
"It is very dangerous because that split second your eyes are on the phone and not paying attention," Jackson said.
Tiffany Gustafson, also a truck driver, sees the same thing as Jackson.
"Almost every person I look over at has a phone in their hand," Gustafson said. "Just stay off your phone and keep your seat belt on and follow the speed limit they are posted for a reason and pay attention to your surroundings."
Experts said the busiest travel is expected Monday afternoon. They're encouraging everyone to plan ahead.
