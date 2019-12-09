LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot Monday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers arrived at the 600 block of South 35th Street to find two men shot. Both victims, who Mitchell said are in their late-teens or early-20s, were transported to University Hospital where they're in critical condition.
Officers haven't made any arrests and don't have any suspects. If you have any information in the case, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
