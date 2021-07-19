LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council has more than $340 million from the American Rescue Plan that hasn't been appropriated yet, so council members are turning to the general public for feedback.
On Monday, the Louisville Metro Council Budget Committee listened to community members on how to spend the federal funds during a public hearing held at the Southwest Regional Library on Dixie Highway.
People suggested a variety of ways to spend the allotment, including affordable housing, libraries and improving child care facilities.
"Jefferson County, as I said, has lost about 15% of its child care capacity since the pandemic began," Mandy Simpson, director of Public Policy at Metro United Way, said. "Providers are not recovering, they are closing due to dire staff shortages and crippling debt and steeply increasing operating costs."
Another public meeting will be held next Monday.
