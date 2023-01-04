LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council accepted the resignations of two members, and it's accepting applications for their two seats.
Keisha Dorsey and David James both resigned from the seats in Districts 3 and 6, respectively, to join the administration of Mayor Craig Greenberg. Dorsey is Greenberg's deputy chief of staff, and James is deputy mayor for emergency services.
In a news release Wednesday, Metro Council said it's begun the process of finding replacements, which must happen within 30 days of a seat becoming vacant.
"Metro Council serves as the voice of the community," new Metro Council President Markus Winkler said in a news release. "Finding the right candidates to fill these roles is a critical responsibility and I would encourage all those interested and eligible to apply."
If you'd like to apply, email a resume to MetroCouncilClerk@louisvilleky.gov or mail it to the Metro Council Clerk at 601 W. Jefferson St., Louisville, KY 40202.
