LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council is trying to prevent those who abuse animals from committing violent crimes against other people.
It passed an ordinance on Thursday meant to help figure out whether a person is being abused in the same house where animal abuse occurs.
The ordinance would require all Louisville Metro Police officers to undergo training to understand the correlation between animal abuse and human abuse.
Louisville Metro Animal Services would also be required to take the training through LMPD.
The department would have one year to put the training into action.
"Research shows that there is a link between acts of cruelty to animals and the acts of cruelty to humans, which includes child abuse, domestic abuse, elder abuse and any other abusive behavior to humans," Metro Councilmember Paula McCraney, D-7, said.
The Center for Women and Families supports the ordinance. But, according to McCraney, the Center said it would need staffing help from the city and state in order to help abuse victims if widespread abuse is discovered.
