LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a year of back and forth, Metro Council has passed a set of food truck regulations.
The process started in October 2018 to revise a city ordinance that impacts food trucks. It passed the full council Thursday night.
The council set out to regulate food trucks as more and more started popping up on Louisville streets. The Louisville Food Truck association protested the push for regulations for months. Some officials had concerns about parking, noise and safety issues with generators, as well as questions about proximity to brick and mortar restaurants.
There are several changes in the revised ordinance, many impacting where food trucks can park. For example, if a food truck's reserved, bagged parking meter spot is occupied, the truck can park at another meter.
Food trucks can also now set up in residential areas but only during a community fair or if catering a private event.
Overall, several council members believe the revised ordinance was a good compromise.
"I think it shows the power of coming together and meeting with people on different sides of the issue and working through to find a compromise solution that addresses the biggest needs that people had," Councilman Markus Winkler said.
In terms of generator noise, the council plans to revisit that issue with a separate ordinance sometime in the near future.
No one representing the food truck association attended the meeting. Its president hasn't responded to a request for comment.
