LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Council member has filed to run for Kentucky State Senate.
Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-8, filed a statement of spending intent with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance at the start of the month.
Public records show she plans to run for the 19th District seat formerly held by Morgan McGarvey in May 2024 primary election.
McGarvey would vacate the seat if he wins the 3rd District U.S. House seat this fall, belonging to John Yarmuth since 2006. The eight-term incumbent announced his decision to not seek a ninth term in October.
