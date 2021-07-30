LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A member of Louisville Metro Council announced she won't run for re-election in 2022.
Nicole George, who represents District 21, shared in her district newsletter on Friday that she won't seek another term.
George said she wants to spend the rest of her term hyper-focused on the goals she set out to achieve, including improving safety, infrastructure and economic development.
She thinks a campaign would be a distraction from her goals.
"Because democracy is about taking ones turn, it's really important because it helps me have a definitive time table for accomplishing the things I said I was going to accomplish and to feel that sense of urgency," George said.
George is hoping future candidates realize the job needs full-time focus. She says the position demands that amount of attention people in District 21 deserve.
She will leave the seat in 2023.
