Cherokee Golf Course

Cherokee Golf Course sits vacant on a rainy day. (WDRB Photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council members want to clear up who decides the future of the city-owned golf courses.

A new ordinance could give Metro Council the final say, after conversations surrounding Cherokee Park sparked some controversy.

Back when the city put out a request for proposals, to find a PGA pro to manage Cherokee Park Golf Course, The Olmsted Parks Conservancy responded.

Olmsted's ideas included using the space for more walking trails, trees and wildflowers, along with adding paddle-boats and kayaks in Willow Pond and the potential to re-purpose the existing golf club house into a restaurant.

The idea of replacing the course completely sparked some controversy.

Cherokee Golf Course is not closing, and a new ordinance would require council approval before closing or repurposing a city golf course.

"Basically if they put out a RFP [request for proposal] it is for a golf course and not other purposes of maybe closing or repurposing the course so it just clarifies that language," Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, D-14, said.

The city is still looking for someone to manage Cherokee Park Golf Course. Another change means it could be a private business, individual or nonprofit. 

Fowler said several bids have been submitted. The window to submit a proposal closes next week.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.