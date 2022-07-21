LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council members want to clear up who decides the future of the city-owned golf courses.
A new ordinance could give Metro Council the final say, after conversations surrounding Cherokee Park sparked some controversy.
Back when the city put out a request for proposals, to find a PGA pro to manage Cherokee Park Golf Course, The Olmsted Parks Conservancy responded.
Olmsted's ideas included using the space for more walking trails, trees and wildflowers, along with adding paddle-boats and kayaks in Willow Pond and the potential to re-purpose the existing golf club house into a restaurant.
The idea of replacing the course completely sparked some controversy.
Cherokee Golf Course is not closing, and a new ordinance would require council approval before closing or repurposing a city golf course.
"Basically if they put out a RFP [request for proposal] it is for a golf course and not other purposes of maybe closing or repurposing the course so it just clarifies that language," Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, D-14, said.
The city is still looking for someone to manage Cherokee Park Golf Course. Another change means it could be a private business, individual or nonprofit.
Fowler said several bids have been submitted. The window to submit a proposal closes next week.
