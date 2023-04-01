LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 60,000 trucking professionals have taken over the Kentucky Expo Center for the annual Mid-America Trucking Show.
It's the largest annual heavy-duty trucking event in the world. It brings in $28 million to the Louisville economy and is one of the most profitable events held in the area.
More than 900 exhibitors are on the show floor talking to customers and other wholesalers showing off the latest products while talking about possible job openings.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projected in 2021, nearly 240,000 truck driver openings each year, over the course of the decade. The agency predicts the reason for openings is due to people leaving for other industries.
"We've definitely got a lot of questions, people that are curious about what their career would look like, we have handed out a lot of flyers, had people apply," UPS Feeder Supervisor Olivia Cassell said. "Just a lot of curiosity so hopefully a lot of recruitment."
To wrap up the weekend, there will be several events including elite truck and tractor pulls.
Sunday is the last day.
