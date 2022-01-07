LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross said blood supplies are dangerously low.
Officials said the low supply forces hospitals to defer patients from major surgery like organ transplants. The number of donors and blood drive has dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The American Red Cross is experiencing a dangerously low blood supply, and so we need people to step up and donate because right now," said Remy Kennedy with the Red Cross. "With weather happening and people traveling for the holidays, it's not on people's radars anymore."
On Friday, Miss USA Elle Smith donated blood to support the Red Cross' effort to find more donors. Smith, who won the 2021 Miss USA pageant, wanted to help the Red Cross.
"I'm just hoping that his can help just a small way if there's anything that I can do," Smith said. "I'm hoping this can make a little bit of a difference."
To donate blood or make an appointment, click here or call 1-800-733-2767.
