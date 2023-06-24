LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman last seen near Okolona.
LMPD issued an Operation Return Home for Ashley Essex, 30, who was last seen in the 3600 block of Hillcross Drive around 4:40 p.m. Saturday. That's between Hillview and Okolona, off Blue Lick Road.
Essex is five-feet-seven-inches tall, with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a camo shirt, blue jean pants and green shoes.
Anyone with information or who sees Essex is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.