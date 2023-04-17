LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been just over a year since the body of a 5-year-old boy was found in a suitcase in a rural part of southern Indiana -- and the main suspect in his murder is still on the run.
On April 16, 2022, the suitcase containing the body of Cairo Jordan was found in the woods about 80 feet from a rural road new New Pekin, Indiana, in Washington County.
For months, the boy's identity and cause of death were a mystery, with investigators describing him simply as black, about 4-feet tall, with a slim build and short hair. As law enforcement continued to seek information from the public about who he was and where he came from, the community mourned his death by gathering donations to help pay for his burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of a name, the community erected a headstone for "an unknown angel."
"He's part of the community now, the community of Salem and Washington county really adopted him and that sentiment is still there," said Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls. "So, nothing's changed as far as the heart behind this case, the desire to continue on and bring justice to Cairo Jordan, it's still there very strong."
In October 2022, Indiana State Police announced that they were charging the boy's mother, Dejaune Ludie Anderson, with murder in the case. At the same time, Dawn Elaine Coleman was arrested in California in connection with his death. She is charged with neglect and obstruction of justice.
Police said both Anderson and Coleman's fingerprints were found on a trash bag that Jordan's body was wrapped in.
"We're not happy, again, that's a year after the fact and we're still actively seeking for the mother, Dejaune Anderson," said Huls. "But it's a very active investigation... the detectives are very eager just to keep working on this. They're not going to stop until we have everybody in custody."
Those in Salem who've been mourning Jordan hope she's found sooner than later.
"It's still heartbreaking as the day we found out about it, but we just want justice," said Yvonne Casey. "We want her found, whether she's dead or whether she's alive we just need her found so we can get justice for him."
Investigators believe Anderson could be in California, or possibly the Las Vegas area. Huls says tips on her whereabouts have decreased "significantly".
"We need the story to stay alive so people can see her image no matter where they are in the country, and if they spot her, to be able to give local authorities a call so we can quickly get her apprehended," Huls said.
Casey and others in the community continue to share information about Jordan's case on social media, and hope others will do the same.
"I mean, everybody share. Share that lady's picture. Get it all over the world," Casey said. "Let's try to find her so we can get justice for Cairo."
Below is a timeline of events in the case:
- April 16, 2022: Police said a man who was mushroom-hunting found the body of a boy in a wooded secluded area in Washington County that evening about 80 feet off a rural road near New Pekin, Indiana.
- April 17, 2022: Police released information in the case and asked for help identifying the child or his parents.
- April 18, 2022: Indiana State Police announced a dedicated tip line for information: 1-888-437-6432.
- April 19, 2022: Police released that the 5-year-old's body was found inside a suitcase, hoping someone would recognize it. The suitcase was in good condition with Las Vegas logos wrapped around it.
- April 24, 2022: People living in New Pekin came together for a vigil to show their support, hoping and praying his case will be solved.
- May 28, 2022: Police said the child died from an electrolyte imbalance, most likely due vomiting and diarrhea, leading to dehydration. Police said he was found clean and clothed, and there was no indication he was placed in the suitcase alive.
- June 1, 2022: Donations helped pay for this funeral at Crown Hill Cemetery, where the child was buried.
- October 26, 2022: ISP announces arrest and suspect in the case.
Anderson is not from the Kentuckiana area and police say the trio was "passing through" when Cairo's body was dumped. Detectives describe Anderson as 5'5", 135 pounds and from Atlanta.
