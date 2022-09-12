LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A downtown New Albany brewery has officially closed its doors after less than two years in business.
Monnik Beer Company posted on social media Monday that its Bank Street brewery and taproom had closed its doors for good, but no reason was given.
The social media post thanks its customers for their support.
Monnik opened the New Albany location in January 2021.
The brewery's Germantown location, which opened in 2015, is still open.
