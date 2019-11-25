LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two new lawsuits have been filed against local jewelry store Seng Jewelers.
In one case, a Louisville couple says Seng Jewelers lost their diamond ring after the store had agreed to redesign the piece. After two years of asking about the ring, store officials admitted they had no idea where the ring was, the suit alleges.
In another lawsuit, a customer claims the store lost his Rolex watch.
In September, the store owners appeared in court to answer to felony theft charges after they were accused in a civil lawsuit of committing fraud and breaching a contract involving a one-of-a-kind Harry Winston ring valued at $54,000.
