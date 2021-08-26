LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More money is coming to those who attended ITT Technical Institute.
The U.S. Department of Education is making $1.1 billion available to 115,000 more borrowers who attended the now defunct school. The money is for people who didn't complete their degree and left ITT on or after March 31, 2008.
The department said this action extends relief to borrowers who attended ITT when it misrepresented its finances and, in turn, encouraged students to take out huge private loans that kept the school open for years longer than it should have been.
The school closed suddenly in 2016. The Department of Education will start processing these new discharges next month.
Since January, President Joe Biden's administration has canceled the student loans for more than 560,000 borrowers.
