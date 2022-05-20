LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-story descent didn't stop some people from raising a lot of money Friday in Louisville to support families dealing with cancer.
You might've seen them rappelling more than 200 feet down the side of the Hyatt Hotel in downtown Louisville. Among those going "Over The Edge" was a cancer survivor who was diagnosed at the age of 5.
"It's amazing to be able to hit the goal of raising $20,000 for my 20th survivor-versary to support Gilda's Club," said Kinsey Morrison, a cancer survivor. "And especially with such an exciting event like Over The Edge, it's helping so many people face their fear in addition to supporting Gilda's Club. So, it's a win win for everybody."
More than 100 people went Over The Edge to raise money for Gilda's Club of Kentuckiana. The club provides individual and family therapy and other services for those dealing with cancer.
