DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two months after deadly tornadoes ravaged western Kentucky, many volunteers have left.
But devastation remains in Dawson Springs.
Search and rescue efforts wrapped up a few weeks after the tornadoes in Dawson Springs, bringing the focus to cleanup. Damaged roofs in Dawson Springs are covered in tarps with debris stacking up in giant piles.
Emergency management officials who initially responded estimated that 75% of Dawson Springs was gone.
This week, crews continue working on removing debris and the little that's left of many Kentucky families' lives. There aren't as many people still in town, but neighbors and friends are still helping out.
"I'm just doing it to help a real good friend of mine," Mike Adamson said. "Him and his wife went through a very hard time dealing with this. I'm just doing what I can to help them."
Adamson said his friend's tools make up much of the leveled area that used to be his family's house, but they're still searching for his wedding band.
"People still need hot meals," he said.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY - December 14, 2021 - Disaster Survivors Assistance (DSA) teams have arrived in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, going door to door to help register survivors of the recent tornadoes. FEMA Photo / Dominick Del Vecchio
IMAGES | Residents of Dawson Springs, Ky. begin picking up the pieces after tornado
DAWSON CREEK, Ky. - December 14, 2021 - USAR OH-TF1 searches the Dawson Springs KY area. They have canine dogs as part of their teams to assist with the search as well. FEMA Photo.
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. - December 14, 2021 - USAR OH-TF1 searches the Dawson Springs KY area. They have canine dogs as part of their teams to assist with the search as well. FEMA Photo.
DAWSON CREEK, Ky. - December 14, 2021 - USAR OH-TF1 searches the Dawson Springs KY area. They have canine dogs as part of their teams to assist with the search as well. FEMA Photo.
From Louisville to Dawson Springs, the donations for tornado victims have been pouring in — filling up two buildings at Dunn Missionary Baptist Church. (WDRB photo)
Tornado damage in Dawson Springs, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
Volunteers use the high school in Dawson Springs, Ky. to sort items donated for tornado victims. Dec. 15, 2021.
Thirteen people died in Dawson Springs when the tornadoes roared through in December. Residents are still working with insurance companies, trying to decide if they'll rebuild. It will take years to recover all that was lost.