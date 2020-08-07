LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From the Beerfest Burger to the Easy Rider and the Double Stack Cheeseburger, hamburger lovers once again will get a chance next week to savor delectable dishes from local restaurants.
Louisville Burger Week will return Monday to provide local burger enthusiasts with access to $6 gourmet hamburgers, including off-menu specialties at more than 25 restaurants.
The event, created by the Kentucky Beef Council, will run through Aug. 16.
Organizers hope the event gives a boost to local restaurants and encourages people to try new eateries.
“As restaurants have faced one of the most challenging times in recent history, we want to lift them up and generate additional revenue when they need it most.” Louisville Burger Week organizer Tony Frank said in a news release.
Burger lovers who collect at least four stamps for their Louisville Burger Week “passport” are eligible for a drawing of prizes including a grill, gift cards and an “Ultimate Grill Out.”
For a list of participating restaurants and to download a “passport,” click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.