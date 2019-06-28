LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mosquitoes found in Jeffersonville tested positive for West Nile Virus, the Clark County Health Department said Friday.
The samples, which were collected on June 3 near 10th Street and Vissing Park Drive, make Clark County the second county in Indiana to collect positive samples of the virus this year.
CCHD said Clark County residents should avoid mosquito bites by using repellents, wearing protective clothing and avoid being outside during dusk and down, which is when mosquitoes are most active. The health department said West Nile is most prevalent in the late-summer and fall months.
Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache and body aches. However, in some cases, particularly the elderly, CCHD said West Nile can case serious illness or even death.
