LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a good deer hunting season in Kentucky.
According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, 144,506 deer were harvested from early September to Jan. 16, making the 2022-2023 season the highest total since 2019, and the fourth most in a season for the past decade.
The 2015-2016 season harvest of 155,734 remains the highest on record.
The top five counties for harvest this past season were: Christian, Hardin, Shelby, Breckenridge and Pendleton.
State Fish and Wildlife officials said a plethora of acorns and nuts, along with good weather contributed to the high numbers.
The 2023-2024 deer season will open on Sept. 2 for archery hunters and Sept. 16 for crossbow hunters, and runs through Jan. 15, 2024. Youth-only gun season will be Oct. 14-15. Muzzleloader seasons are scheduled for Oct. 21-22 and Dec. 9-17. Modern gun season will be from Nov. 11 to Nov. 26. Free youth weekend will be Dec. 30-31.
Deer hunting generates an estimated $800 million annually for Kentucky's economy.
