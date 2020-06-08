LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hoosiers who need to get their license renewed are in luck.
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will soon allow walk-in customers again. The agency said walk-in services will resume at its branches starting Monday, June 15.
The BMV said Hoosiers can still make appointments for services.
IMPORTANT OPERATIONS UPDATE! Beginning June 15, all BMV branches will resume walk-in service! Appointments can still be scheduled. All transactions will be available to complete in a branch with the exception of driving skills exams. Learn more at https://t.co/5jfFmHKD4r. pic.twitter.com/Yp7W3pbd3O— Indiana BMV (@INBMV) June 8, 2020
Not all services will be available, however. Driving skills tests will not be held. The BMV said it is working on a timeline for testing to resume.
Branches will still limit the number of people inside at once to follow social distancing guidelines.
