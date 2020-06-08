Indiana BMV extends hours for polling place identification

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hoosiers who need to get their license renewed are in luck.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will soon allow walk-in customers again. The agency said walk-in services will resume at its branches starting Monday, June 15.

The BMV said Hoosiers can still make appointments for services.

Not all services will be available, however. Driving skills tests will not be held. The BMV said it is working on a timeline for testing to resume.

Branches will still limit the number of people inside at once to follow social distancing guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags