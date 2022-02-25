LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Breonna Taylor's mother was forced to leave the Brett Hankison trial on Thursday.
Tamika Palmer wore a red jacket with her daughter's face prominently displayed, along with the letter "B" and the day of her death.
Court officials said it's standard dress code for spectators not to wear anything that could prejudice a jury.
According to a Facebook post, Palmer offered to take off the coat but the courtroom deputy still made her leave.
On Friday, jurors visited Breonna Taylor's apartment to see the scene for themselves.
Related stories:
- Jury visits Breonna Taylor's apartment in trial for officer accused of firing 'wildly'
- Former LMPD chief testifies Brett Hankison was 'physically shaking' following Breonna Taylor raid
- Alleged victim testifies in Brett Hankison trial that police were 'reckless' night of Breonna Taylor raid
- Brett Hankison to testify in his own trial on charges stemming from raid that killed Breonna Taylor
- Attorneys begin questioning potential jurors in trial of Brett Hankison, charged in Breonna Taylor raid
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.