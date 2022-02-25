Tamika Palmer post.jpeg

The jacket that Tamika Palmer wore during day two of the Brett Hankison trial. (Source: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Breonna Taylor's mother was forced to leave the Brett Hankison trial on Thursday.

Tamika Palmer wore a red jacket with her daughter's face prominently displayed, along with the letter "B" and the day of her death.

Court officials said it's standard dress code for spectators not to wear anything that could prejudice a jury.

According to a Facebook post, Palmer offered to take off the coat but the courtroom deputy still made her leave.

On Friday, jurors visited Breonna Taylor's apartment to see the scene for themselves.

