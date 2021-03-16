LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of a Butler High School cheerleader killed in a head-on crash on Dixie Highway is thanking the community.
Marcie Arnold Troutt wrote an emotional post in the "I am Dixie Highway" Facebook group. "Two weeks ago our lives changed in the most unimaginable way. We lost our beautiful daughter. It has been the worst thing we’ve ever had to endure," she writes.
Madelynn Troutt, 17, was killed March 1, when her car was hit head-on near St. Andrews Church Road by a stolen truck. Michael DeWitt, 27, was behind the wheel. According to police toxicology reports, he had a high level of amphetamines and benzodiazepines in his system. He has been charged with murder and a number of other charges.
Troutt's mother says her family will never be the same. "Our once complete family is missing a piece that can never be filled again." Marcie Troutt says they are "learning to live what our new normal lives will be, but we will do it together and with the love and support from our family and closest friends by our sides."
"There are NO words to explain the love, support, prayers, and gratitude we feel from our family, our friends, strangers and the community," she says. "We will never be able to express how loved and supported we feel. Saying Thank You just doesn’t seem like the right words to say."
Dozens of family, friends and strangers gathered at Butler High School the day after the crash for a vigil. Madelynn was just a few months from graduating and wanted to become a nurse.
"To know and see how loved Madelynn was/is completely fills our hearts. She was a beautiful soul with the biggest heart. She was happy, vibrant, and caring," her mother writes. "Always had a smile on her face and would do anything for anyone. I could go on and on about the kind of person she was but those closest to her already know!"
Marcie Troutt says she needed to reach out to express her gratitude to everyone who has supported the family. "Please continue to pray for our family as we move forward and grieve the loss of our baby girl. Thank you ALL for loving her and us and showing us how much she was truly loved!" She finished the post by saying, "Even on the darkest days, I will stand tall and find the sunlight."
Related stories:
- 'A hole in everybody's heart' | Vigil honors teen killed in Dixie Highway crash
- Man accused of killing 17-year-old girl committed long list of crimes beforehand, police say
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.