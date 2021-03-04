Man accused of killing 17-year-old girl committed long list of crimes beforehand, police say

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say the man behind the wheel of a truck that killed a Louisville high school student was on the run for hours.
Monday's chase has been the talk of Connor Station Road, and it all leads back to a break-in, stolen guns and a police chase.
"This doesn't happen in Shelby County," Sheriff Mark Moore said.
Moore said Michael Dewitt, 27, first knocked on someone's door and asked for John. The homeowner told him he had the wrong address.
"That raised suspicions for the homeowner," Moore said.
Officers responded to the homeowner's 911 call and caught up with Dewitt in a stolen vehicle from Jefferson County on KY 53.
"Mr. Dewitt began driving at oncoming vehicles and throwing things from his vehicle," he said.
That's when police tried to stop him.
"(He) exited the vehicle, crossed the barrier wall and ran south onto the interstate and into the woods," Moore said.
About 10 officers with Louisville Metro Police, Kentucky State Police and the Shelby County Sheriff's office searched the area, even by helicopter. And while that was happening, Moore said Dewitt was visiting homes.
"Changed some clothing, picked up a safe, stole some jewelry, some guns," he said.
Police said he drove a four-wheeler to the neighbor's, who then noticed her truck was running.
"He was throwing things into the passenger side," said the neighbor, Susan, who wants to keep her identify private.
Susan said she walked toward Dewitt.
"He said, 'Het out of here now,'" she said. "Well, I thanked him, because at this point, he had a gun pulled on me, and he was telling me to go. And I said, 'Thank you, thank you!' And I turned and started running."
Around 6:45 p.m. Monday, police said Dewitt crashed into Madelynn Troutt, 17, of Louisville, on Dixie Highway, killing her. "
To know that it was our truck and a young life was taken, that's been the unbearable part," Susan said.
Dewitt is facing several charges, including murder and leaving the scene of an accident.
"Our prayers are with the Troutt family," Moore said. "They're also with the perpetrator's family, his circle, that he gets the help he needs and that he's held accountable for his actions."
