LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man accused of dealing meth and heroin tried to make a getaway on a bicycle.
Indiana State Police troopers were headed to search 40-year-old Estell Hetrick's home in Mitchell and spotted him. When a detective tried to stop him, he reportedly hopped back on the bike and threw a baggie into a shrub.
Police found him in a yard and said there were about 4 grams of meth in the baggie. He had to be taken to the hospital after reacting to meth and heroin that he said he swallowed.
Officers said Hetrick's mother, 70-year-old Susan Voorhies, took drugs from the apartment they share and hid them under a blanket behind the apartment next door.
That's where police found more meth, heroin and marijuana. Hetrick and Voorhies both face a long list of drug charges.
