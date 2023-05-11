LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 14, and while it can be a time of celebration for some, it can also be a difficult time for others who have lost a loved one.
Norton Healthcare is offering comfort for those coping with grief. Jonathon White, a licensed clinical social worker for Norton, said it's important to continue to observe Mother's Day even after your loved one has passed.
One way to do that could be gathering with other family members, writing gratitude letters and sharing those letters with one another.
"I would suggest learning to celebrate life," White said. "I think the most important thing on anyone's tombstone is the dash between the time they were born and the time that we pass away. And although passing away is hard, we need to celebrate the life and the strength and what those persons have left behind."
For those who may not have a good relationship with their mother, Mother's Day can be a good time to reach out for healing and find a pathway toward forgiveness.
Those who know someone coping with grief on Mother's Day can help them by asking questions and being a good listener, as well as directing them to a healthcare provider for mental health services.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.