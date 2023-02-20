LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of Clarksville is making plans to move a piece of history.
The Historic Preservation Commission is asking for proposals to relocate the bell tower that once topped the former George Rogers Clark Public School. The school and its bell tower have a strong connection to Clarksville's founding in 1783.
"It's not so wonderful right now, but we envision it as something that's really going to be an icon in south Clarksville," said Lynn Lewis, president of Clarksville's Historic Preservation Commission.
With the revitalization of the southern end of Clarksville over the past five years, the plan now calls for the bell tower to anchor a new historic landmark at Colgate Park at the "Y" intersection of South Clark Blvd. and Sherwood Avenue.
A number of Clarksville neighborhoods exist today because Clarksville was the center of the Dinky Line and, then the Interurban lines linking New Albany, Jeffersonville and Louisville.
"When we're finished with it, we're going to talk about how Clarksville values public education," Lewis said. "It's going to note how Clarksville developed much as a result of the Dinky Line and the Interurban transportation system."
Preservation officials hope put the bell tower on top of a tall tower with artwork representing Clarksville's connection to to incorporate columns from the original school and stones from an historic rail switching station.
The bell tower was removed to Clarksville High School in 1973, but visitors can see that time has taken its toll. Clarksville is working on a plan to restore the bell tower and reunite it with the original bell, if possible.
"There are lots of stories to tell, and that's really what we're seeking to do, tell the stories of all parts of Clarksville," Lewis said.
The expected budget for the project is $50,000, including a $30,000 grant from the Southern Indiana Arts Alliance.
