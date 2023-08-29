LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More people in Louisville are able to receive help paying their water and sewage bills thanks to a donation to the Louisville Water Foundation.
Monday, MSD approved a $200,000 donation to the Louisville Water Foundation to help those in the community struggling to pay their water or sewer bills.
The Louisville Water Foundation offers funding to local agencies that provide financial assistance to customers to help pay water and sewage bills. This assistance is available to MSD customers in Bullitt, Jefferson and Oldham counties.
In addition, MSD offers other rate assistance programs:
- MSD Senior Citizen Discount Program is aimed at people age 65 or older with a gross annual household income of $35,000 or less, and can apply for a 30% discount on wastewater charges.
- The MSD Emergency Wastewater Rate Assistance Program (EWRAP) gives households with incomes 150% of or below the poverty line a 30% discount on wastewater charges for ratepayers.
- Drops of Kindness is a program through MSD and Louisville Water that helps customers with unpaid water and sewer bills.
