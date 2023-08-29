LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More people in Louisville are able to receive help paying their water and sewage bills thanks to a donation to the Louisville Water Foundation.

Monday, MSD approved a $200,000 donation to the Louisville Water Foundation to help those in the community struggling to pay their water or sewer bills.

The Louisville Water Foundation offers funding to local agencies that provide financial assistance to customers to help pay water and sewage bills. This assistance is available to MSD customers in Bullitt, Jefferson and Oldham counties.

In addition, MSD offers other rate assistance programs:

