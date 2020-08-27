LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of customers are falling behind on utility bills, but the Metropolitan Sewer District has a new program to help cover some of the cost.
The Emergency Wastewater Rate Assistance Program will give a 10% discount on customers' future sewer bills. The new program was approved by MSD board members in late July, and it went into affect this month. The assistance was approved through July 2021, but it could be extended if there is still a need next year.
Around 13,000 MSD accounts are considered delinquent right now.
Customers will have to apply for the program and meet certain financial requirements.
MSD has two other assistance programs to help customers. One is specifically for seniors and the other is in partnership with the Louisville Water Company.
