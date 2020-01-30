LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- MSD is halfway done with a 4-mile tunnel project under Louisville that will prevent sewage from flowing into waterways.

The machine cutting through bedrock is nicknamed "Bumblebee" to honor Muhammad Ali. It has cut through 2 miles of rock.

The machine is cutting the tunnel 200 feet below the city. When completed, the $200 million tunnel will store up to 55 million gallons of wastewater and stormwater when it rains a lot.

"Bumblebee" is under the area of North Wenzel and Geiger streets right now. It soon will head toward Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive, where the tunnel will end.

