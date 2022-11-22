LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ahead of Thanksgiving dinner, MSD is reminding Louisville residents of the correct way to throw away oils, fats and grease.
MSD says grease and oil can stick to your pipes, and if you pour it down your sink, it could eventually lead to a sewer backup. Residents are urged to avoid pouring grease down other drains as well, including the toilet.
Officials with MSD say the best thing to do is pour grease and oils into an empty container like a soup can and store it in the freezer. Once it's solid, it can be thrown in the trash.
You can also recycle deep-fryer oil at any Louisville Metro used cooking oil drop-off site. Most sites are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
