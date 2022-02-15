LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A massive tunnel project that runs partially under downtown Louisville and the Ohio River is nearing completion.
MSD announced that the concrete lining inside the waterway protection tunnel is now complete, setting it on course to become operational this summer.
Work started in 2019 on the tunnel that extends — 200 feet below ground — 4 miles from 11th and Rowan streets to the intersection of Grinstead Drive and Lexington Road.
The tunnel is designed to prevent sewage from overflowing in the city’s waterways during significant rain events. It should capture approximately 439 million gallons of overflow during the typical year. The tunnel is one of several projects in the city’s more than $1 billion plan to meet the federal consent decree.
Spent my morning 200 feet underneath downtown Louisville. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/huXIwiFFuj— Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) February 15, 2022
The 12-inch concrete lining that was finished last week for the project will prevent any groundwater from seeping into the tunnel and it will prevent any loose rock from damaging the tunnel or pumps.
A steady decline of about 40 feet from one end of the tunnel to the other will allow stormwater to flow to a treatment facility before being pumped back into the Ohio River. Right now, most stormwater runs into the river or Beargrass Creek, creating pollution and flooding concerns.
The final piece left is finishing work above ground. The current work site at 11th and Rowan streets will eventually be part of an expansion of Waterfront Park.
Things are getting exciting and looking slightly steampunky about eighteen stories underground as concrete lining on the Waterway Protection Tunnel wrapped up last week. The tunnel will be fully operational by June 1. Learn more about the project at https://t.co/R8mcA3REwl. pic.twitter.com/e0dOaxkaxV— LouisvilleMSD (@louisvillemsd) February 15, 2022
“Eventually, our job site will be a play site for the community,” MSD Executive Director Tony Parrott said. “We want our structure there to be functional on the inside to take care of our wastewater pumping needs but also attractive on the outside to be worthy of being part of a world-class public park like we have in Waterfront Park.”
If all goes according to plan, the tunnel will become operational in June of this year.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.