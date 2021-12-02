LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Muhammad Ali Center has made history with its new president and CEO.
Marilyn Jackson was chosen to lead the organization after a nationwide search over the last eight months.
Jackson is the first woman to hold the position in the center's 16-year history.
She comes to Louisville from United Way of Metro Chicago. She will start her new role on Jan. 17, which is Muhammad Ali's 80th birthday and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
"Ms. Jackson has the discipline, institutional knowledge and vision to take the Center to the next level of community and national engagement and leadership," Lonnie Ali, Co-Founder and Vice Chair of the Ali Center, said in a news release. "She will be a valuable addition to the Muhammad Ali Center and the Louisville community at large.”
