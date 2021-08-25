LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keeneland will be rocking this weekend.

The Railbird Festival returns this Saturday and Sunday. Each day, attendees must bring a printed copy of their vaccine card or record or a printed negative COVID-19 test.

Organizers also ask everyone to bring a face mask. Anyone not vaccinated is asked to wear a mask at all times.

Multiple bands will take the festival stages both days, starting at 1 p.m. My Morning Jacket will headline Saturday night and The Dave Matthews Band headlines Sunday.

In addition to the music headliners, the festival's three stages will feature Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Black Pumas, Khruangbin, Midland, The Revivalists, Band of Horses, Margo Price and more.

The Railbird Festival started in 2019, but it canceled last year because of the pandemic.

General Admission (GA) and VIP 2-Day passes are available to the public now via RailbirdFest.com, with a limited quantity starting at only $155. Layaway plans are also available, with payment options starting at $25 down.

VIP 2-Day passes come with access to air-conditioned lounges, a VIP Village with complimentary local hors d'oeuvres and spa services, private bars, luxury restrooms, fast-track entrances to the festival, free on-site parking for the weekend, commemorative Railbird merchandise and more.

A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will benefit Railbird's nonprofit community partners, Fayette Alliance, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope and Central Music Academy.

The festival also includes plenty of bourbon from a dozen different Kentucky distilleries. Plus the "Sip & Savor" program includes culinary experts with demonstrations from big names including Ouita Michel, Jeremy Ashby and Travis Milton.

The Railbird Festival's Lucky Day Plaza includes wagering, lounging and a taste of horse culture in including coast-to-coast simulcasts from Del Mar to Saratoga. Keeneland's own BETologists will also be on-site

There is also a Fillies & Colts family area with performances, horse rides, arts and crafts, interactive games, and more.

The Railbird Festival 2021 artist lineup includes:

Saturday

My Morning Jacket

Leon Bridges

Billy Strings

Black Pumas

Midland

Margo Price

Japanese Breakfast

Joy Oladokun

Sarah Jarosz

John Moreland

Briston Maroney

Sierra Ferrell

Bendigo Fletcher

The Brook & the Bluff

Magnolia Boulevard

Nicholas Jamerson

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND -.jpg

Image courtesy Dave Matthews Band on Facebook. 

Sunday

Dave Matthews Band

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Khruangbin

The Revivalists

Band of Horses

Tanya Tucker

Colter Wall

The War and Treaty

Pinegrove

Zach Bryan

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

Cedric Burnside

Cha Wa

S.G. Goodman

Southern Avenue

Grayson Jenkins

