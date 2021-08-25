LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keeneland will be rocking this weekend.
The Railbird Festival returns this Saturday and Sunday. Each day, attendees must bring a printed copy of their vaccine card or record or a printed negative COVID-19 test.
Organizers also ask everyone to bring a face mask. Anyone not vaccinated is asked to wear a mask at all times.
Multiple bands will take the festival stages both days, starting at 1 p.m. My Morning Jacket will headline Saturday night and The Dave Matthews Band headlines Sunday.
In addition to the music headliners, the festival's three stages will feature Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Black Pumas, Khruangbin, Midland, The Revivalists, Band of Horses, Margo Price and more.
The Railbird Festival started in 2019, but it canceled last year because of the pandemic.
General Admission (GA) and VIP 2-Day passes are available to the public now via RailbirdFest.com, with a limited quantity starting at only $155. Layaway plans are also available, with payment options starting at $25 down.
VIP 2-Day passes come with access to air-conditioned lounges, a VIP Village with complimentary local hors d'oeuvres and spa services, private bars, luxury restrooms, fast-track entrances to the festival, free on-site parking for the weekend, commemorative Railbird merchandise and more.
A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will benefit Railbird's nonprofit community partners, Fayette Alliance, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope and Central Music Academy.
The festival also includes plenty of bourbon from a dozen different Kentucky distilleries. Plus the "Sip & Savor" program includes culinary experts with demonstrations from big names including Ouita Michel, Jeremy Ashby and Travis Milton.
The Railbird Festival's Lucky Day Plaza includes wagering, lounging and a taste of horse culture in including coast-to-coast simulcasts from Del Mar to Saratoga. Keeneland's own BETologists will also be on-site
There is also a Fillies & Colts family area with performances, horse rides, arts and crafts, interactive games, and more.
The Railbird Festival 2021 artist lineup includes:
Saturday
My Morning Jacket
Leon Bridges
Billy Strings
Black Pumas
Midland
Margo Price
Japanese Breakfast
Joy Oladokun
Sarah Jarosz
John Moreland
Briston Maroney
Sierra Ferrell
Bendigo Fletcher
The Brook & the Bluff
Magnolia Boulevard
Nicholas Jamerson
Sunday
Dave Matthews Band
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Khruangbin
The Revivalists
Band of Horses
Tanya Tucker
Colter Wall
The War and Treaty
Pinegrove
Zach Bryan
Liz Cooper & The Stampede
Cedric Burnside
Cha Wa
S.G. Goodman
Southern Avenue
Grayson Jenkins
