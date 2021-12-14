LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville hospital shared its gratitude for the Kentucky National Guard.
On Sept. 14, 45 Guardsmen were deployed to Baptist Health Louisville as part of a 30-day deployment to assist with staffing shortages and fatigue from COVID-19. For 34 of them, that deployment has lasted three months.
Baptist Health officials said they have helped in every corner needed, from maintenance to being at vaccination tents.
"They've been a really integral part and kind of the big factor that doesn't equate in there is just the morale factor that they bring with their military backgrounds and just who they are as people," said James Galloway, the director of hospitality services at Baptist Health Louisville. "We've just been honored to have them here at Baptist."
The hospital held a recognition luncheon Tuesday to thank them.
Each service member received an honorary plaque from the hospital and a proclamation from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
