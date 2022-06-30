LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national nonprofit announced Thursday it paid off the house of a fallen Louisville Metro Police officer.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation said it paid the full mortgage for the family of Officer Zachary Cottongim, who died in December at the age of 29. Cottongim was hit by a vehicle when a driver lost control on Interstate 64. He was outside of his police cruiser "conducting an investigation of a vehicle," LMPD said.
"I know that my husband would want to ensure that our little family can stay behind in his legacy, and our home is filled with all of the memories," Jamie Cottongim, Zachary's widow, said in a news release Thursday. "Your foundation is making that dream come alive…He would be eternally grateful, as am I. I am so proud to be part of the blue family that serves others."
Tunnel to Towers said it paid off 22 homes in 16 different states so far this year.
"As we celebrate America's freedom this Fourth of July, I am honored to give these fallen first responder families the financial freedom of owning their home, mortgage-free," CEO Frank Siller said. "While you are celebrating with flags and fireworks this weekend, please take a moment to think of these heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our communities safe and those who will continue to put their lives at risk every day."
