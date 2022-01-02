LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Weather Service has preliminary confirmed an EF-1 tornado with estimated wind speeds of 105 mph to 110 mph near Campbellsville in Taylor County, Kentucky.
The Storm Survey Team in Taylor County near Campbellsville, KY has preliminarily found an EF-1 tornado with estimated wind speeds of 105-110 mph. #kywx— NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) January 2, 2022
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Saturday's storms caused flash flooding, power loss and structural damage. Numerous roads were closed in Green, Barren, Taylor, Adair, Owsley, Breathitt and Casey counties following the storm.
The NWS also confirmed an EF-0 tornado in Bowling Green, an EF-1 tornado in Madison County and an EF-1 tornado in Barren County.
The Storm Survey Team on the south side of Bowling Green near Cave Mill Rd has preliminarily found an EF-0 tornado with max wind speed of 85 mph and straight-line wind damage of 75 mph. #kywx— NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) January 2, 2022
A spokesman for the Campbellsville Police Department on Saturday said the storms caused damage to structures there, including roof damage and some garages that were "pretty much torn completely down."
Beshear declared a State of Emergency Saturday after severe weather moved through parts of eastern and western Kentucky.
"It is devastating that we are once again experiencing severe weather just weeks after the deadly tornadoes hit Western Kentucky," Beshear said in a statement. "Sadly, some counties have been affected by both of these events."
Just weeks ago, an EF-3 tornado with estimated wind speeds of 140 mph was confirmed near Saloma in Taylor County, Kentucky.
"You don’t really really think about it until it happens to you," said Cody Morgan whose parent's home had its roof ripped off in Campbellsville. "I don’t have the words. Just glad everyone is OK. This is materialistic things that can be replayed, re-built. We’re just glad everybody is OK."
This story may be updated.
