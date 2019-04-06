LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers are always asked to be extra careful when driving through work zones, and next week serves as another reminder.
National Work Zone Awareness Week starts Monday. It coincides with the traditional kickoff of construction season, which is when the weather improves.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there was an increase in work zone crashes last year, many of them involving distracted drivers.
On Wednesday, the Big Four Bridge is expected to be lit up orange, a color that serves as a a reminder to show support of work zone safety.
