LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neighbors of the JBS Swift Pork Production Facility in Butchertown have filed a lawsuit over the smell coming from the building.
The group cites "frequent, widespread, and recurrent noxious odors emissions from" the plant into "neighboring private properties" as their reasoning for filing suit.
The lawsuit claims residents refrain from holding outdoor activities, using their yards, porches and other outdoor spaces because the odors "are indecent and/or offensive to the senses, and obstruct the free use of their property so as to substantially and unreasonably interfere with the comfortable enjoyment of life and/or property."
It also said the smell forces those living near the plant to keep their doors windows shut. Neighbors claim the smell has also caused their homes to lose value.
The suit said the smell causes neighbors "embarrassment, inconvenience, and reluctance to engage in outdoor activities and invite guests to their homes."
The group is seeking more than $5 million in damages.
