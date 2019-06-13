LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville father appeared in court Thursday while his 2-month-old son was in the hospital fighting for his life after he was severely beaten.
Police arrested 28-year-old Donnie Rowe on Tuesday night at his home in the 4400 block of Taylor Boulevard, not far from Southern Parkway and New Cut Road.
His son was admitted to Norton's Children Hospital in downtown Louisville on June 8. Police say the child was admitted with "multiple skull fractures, retinal hemorrhages and several other documented injuries which are consistent with abusive head trauma."
It's not known if the boy will survive.
Neighbors say they knew something was wrong June 7 and didn't know Rowe waited until the next day to seek medical attention.
"I kept seeing him running back and forth between these houses, asking neighbors for help," said Daniel Smith, who lives nearby.
The neighbors Rowe turned to for help had concerns right away.
"It was like he had trouble breathing, like he was gasping for air," said Tiffany Miller, who also lives nearby. "The women said they tried to help, but both believed the infant needed medical attention.
"When I took him, he looked up at me, grabbed my mouth," Miller said. "Come to find out, they didn't take him to the hospital until the next morning."
And that's when LMPD detectives asked the women to answer some questions.
"They come got me and Miss Becky," Miller said. "They knocked on my door; I came outside. She said, 'Will you come downtown and talk to us?' I said, 'Yeah, I ain't got nothing to hide. Let's go.'"
Detectives then questioned Rowe. According to court records, Rowe admitted he "inflicted severe injuries upon his 2 month child."
Rowe pleaded not guilty to assault and and criminal abuse during his court appearance Thursday. He is being held at Metro Corrections on a $100,000 bond.
