LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who live near Churchill Downs are learning more about a proposal to close a portion of South Fourth Street for good.
In April, the track announced plans to build an $8 million equine medical center and quarantine facility near the backside and is in need of more space to expand.
Officials want to permanently close a portion of South Fourth Street between the intersection of Fourth Street and Oakdale Avenue south, to the area just beyond the backside entrance at Winn Avenue.
At a public meeting Wednesday evening, neighbors expressed their concerns with the track's plan. They say with so much expansion over the past few years, they wonder how much more land the track wants to buy.
"I just want to see what's left when they get done with what they're going to do," said Richard Blasi, who lives on Berry Boulevard. "Are they telling us everything right now? Probably not. They probably have a lot of stuff in the works."
Now, Churchill will submit a plan to the city and Metro Council will have final say on the street closure.
The equine medical center is scheduled to be finished by March 2020.
Churchill Downs also has plans to build a hotel and a new gaming facility in time for the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
A future neighborhood public meeting will be held to talk about that project, but a date has not yet been announced.
