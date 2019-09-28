LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A member of the Nelson County Sheriff's Office and a woman have been arrested and charged with theft.
According to a news release from the Elizabethtown Police Department, Nelson County Sheriff's Lieutenant Kaelen Matthews and Lora Armstrong were arrested by the Hardin County Sheriff's Office on Friday in connection with a shoplifting investigation at Fast Track It, an online auction company located in Elizabethtown. According to Matthews' arrest report, "items at this business are only sold on ... online auctions, and management advised that you are unable to pay for items at the business location."
"When someone arrives at the business to pick up an item that they have won, they find the item in the warehouse, go to the customer entrance, and provide a receipt to staff showing the item that was won during the online auction," the arrest report said. "The staff then checks the item out and completes the sale."
According to Matthews' arrest report, he and Armstrong were seen on Fast Track It's video surveillance on Wednesday, Sept. 18, loading up four 6-foot Member's Mark brand nutcrackers and one Igloo brand cooler onto two carts and pushing them out of the back of the store. Once outside, the suspects loaded the items into the bed of a a pickup truck and drove off, police said.
"These subjects are never seen checking out at the customer entrance, and management confirmed that neither subject was the winner of any of these items," the arrest report said.
Fast Track It determined the total value of the stolen items to be $324.75, according to Matthews' arrest report. Both he and Matthews have been charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500.
Matthews has been suspended without pay while the Elizabethtown Police Department investigates the charges, according to a news release from the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.