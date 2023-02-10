Nelson County Sheriff's Office (generic)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted murder-suicide.

Officers were called to a home on Bryson Drive just after 8 p.m. Wednesday on a reported shooting, according to a news release from the sheriff's office dated Feb. 8. That's halfway between Bardstown and Fredericktown. 

Chief Deputy Brandon Bryan said a woman was found in the garage with a gunshot wound to her back. She was taken to a local hospital, but her condition is unknown.

Daniel Lindsey, 74, was also found with a gunshot wound in a room off the garage, Bryan said. He died at the hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

