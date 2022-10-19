LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nestle voluntarily recalled some packages of cookie dough after plastic was reported by some customers, according to CNN.
The Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling was recalled because it may have "white plastic pieces."
The cookie dough was made between June and September 2022 and were sold throughout the United States. The UPC code on the back of the affected packages is 050000429912.
No other Nestle Toll House cookie dough products are affected by the recall.
Those who purchased the stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough can return it to the store for a replacement or refund.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.