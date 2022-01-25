LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program in Louisville hopes to train teachers to empower students who learn differently.
Kemper Academy, an affiliate of The de Paul School, offers trainings and education sessions for teachers and families impacted by learning differences like ADHD and dyslexia.
The goal is to help all educators learn to unleash the full potential of students.
"We believe, humbly, that this is a model that can reach out, that can be perpetuated in other settings," said Tony Kemper, former head of school at the Kemper Academy. "And we say that very humbly but also very confidently, because it has worked."
The school is named in honor of Kemper, who was de Paul's head of school for 27 years.
