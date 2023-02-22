NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of New Albany was awarded $6 million Wednesday that'll go toward transforming an abandoned rail system into what's planned to be the largest recreational trail in Indiana.
One Southern Indiana, the area's chamber of commerce, awarded the city $4 million for the Monon South Freedom Trail. In addition, the state added another $2 million from Gov. Eric Holcomb's, "Next Level Trails" initiative.
The trail, still in its planning phases, will run more than 60 miles north to Mitchell, Indiana. After starting in New Albany, the trail will pass through Clark, Floyd, Washington, Orange and Lawrence counties.
"This moves us one step closer to connecting the 440,000 people who live within 10 miles of this trail to incredible natural, economic and cultural resources across the region, a number that I know will keep growing," Dan Bortner, director of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, said Wednesday. "It's just the latest project in Gov. Holcomb's next level trails initiative."
It is unclear when construction will start on the trail.
