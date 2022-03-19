LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A New Albany boy got a big surprise at the LouCity match on Saturday night.
Felix Lewis, 12, was the "Superhero of the Match" during Saturday's match against Miami FC.
On his 9th birthday, Lewis was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in his left leg. He is now in remission after a 16-hour surgery and nine months of chemotherapy.
Aside from watching soccer, Lewis loves to ride bikes.
His bike was recently stolen so the community stepped in, and he was surprised at the match with a brand new bike — and Lewis was pretty excited.
