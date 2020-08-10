LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As students at New Albany-Floyd County Schools prepare to go back to class, the district is making several major changes to its bus procedures.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Steve Griffin addressed some of those changes, including new seating charts, training for drivers, open windows to circulate air and masks.
"One thing we are doing is every bus will have seating charts," Dr. Griffin said. "We will require masks to be worn on our buses and we want those windows down to get that air circulating. Our driver will be receiving training before the 12th too. We just want to make sure we are doing all we can to promote the safety of our students."
Dr. Griffin also expects the number of students riding buses to organically be reduced between seventh through twelfth grades due to a new A-B model being implemented. The A-B model allows for student population to be cut in half on any given day, as well as students choosing to learn on the virtual model. The district does recommend parents drive their children whenever possible.
"We are really promoting that as many parents that can, please drive your students to school. That helps also," Dr. Griffin said.
Buses will be disinfected before and after each route, including between elementary, middle and high school routes. Dr. Griffin said there will not be a divider between drivers and students.
"Unfortunately through state law, we are not allowed to alter school buses in any way. So, there will not be a divider, but our drivers will also be wearing masks."
The district begins classes on Aug. 12.
