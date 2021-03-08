NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Middle school students in the New Albany Floyd County Schools Corporation will have the option to return to the classroom full-time next week.
Superintendent Dr. Brad Snyder sent out a letter to the district Friday with plans to move away from the current A/B hybrid schedule. Seventh- and eighth-graders will return to the classroom beginning March 15. High school students will have the option to return starting the following week on March 22.
Snyder said many parents have argued the hybrid schedule has been damaging to their students' learning. He said the district feels the decision to come back in-person is safe.
"We're trying to put our best foot forward, and I think it's going to work out," he said. "We think it's safe. We wouldn't make the call if we didn't. To those who disagree with us, they're more than welcome to stick with the virtual option."
Students will be given the option to remain in virtual learning.
The district said it's planning to rearrange spaces like classrooms and cafeterias to ensure social distancing is maintained. Snyder said transportation on buses may have to be reworked depending on the population that returns.
He said it's not clear what percentage of students will opt to come back to classroom learning.
To read his full letter to parents, click here.
